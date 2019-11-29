Karan Patel addresses fallout rumours with co-star Divyanka Tripathi

New Delhi: Yeh Hai Mohabbtein actor Karan Patel has opened up on his rumoured tiff with co-star Divyanka Tripathi. The TV soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon go off air and will be replaced by another Ekta Kapoor show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

It was being reported that Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi were not on great terms during the show. However, now Karan has addressed his fallout rumours with Divyanka. He said, "I won’t call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don’t complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great onscreen and off-screen chemistry. We wish well for each other. Apart from this, I think we should just let the tongues wagging because it anyway keeps you in the limelight,” he was quoted as saying. "

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired on television in 2013 and was based on Manju Kapur's book Custody.

Karan began his career with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' back in 2000. After starring in popular TV shows, the actor got immense recognition with his current show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' where he played Raman Bhalla while Divyanka played the female lead in this Ekta Kapoor daily soap.