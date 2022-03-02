हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Patel

Karan Patel approached to be the jailor for Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'?

'Lock Upp' has 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

Karan Patel approached to be the jailor for Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Lock Upp&#039;?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Patel has been approached for Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp', according to sources. A source close to IANS said, "Karan Patel has been approached to be the jailor for Lock Upp."

According to the source, "a jailor's job in the show is to make the lives of the contestants more difficult. Already the jail has given the contestants a tough time by giving just two pairs of clothes, Indian toilets, a basic washbasin and tasteless food."

Karan is known for his work in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

'Lock Upp' has 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

The show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

