Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi to step into Divyanka Tripathi's shoes

The Voice premiered in February.

Karan Wahi to step into Divyanka Tripathi&#039;s shoes
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi has been roped in to host the upcoming weekend episodes of "The Voice", which has been anchored by actress Divyanka Tripathi since its beginning.

Owing to her personal commitments, she will not be hosting the upcoming episodes this weekend. Thus, Karan is going to step into her shoes. 

"I am very excited to be part of this show. I love anchoring and shooting for these episodes was too much of fun. The contestants are talented and listening to them live was an absolute honour," Karan said in a statement.

"The Voice", which premiered in February, is aired on StarPlus.

 

