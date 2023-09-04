New Delhi: A wave of speculation suggests that actor Karanvir Bohra might not play the character of 'Viraj Dobriyal' in the highly anticipated new season of the popular tv show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava'. Set to premiere on Star Bharat, a sense of intrigue and a flurry of questions surround this unforeseen turn of events.

Karanvir Bohra's portrayal of the enigmatic Viraj Dobriyal has etched itself into the hearts of viewers, turning this speculation into a topic of intense discussion. Karanvir’s iconic character as Viraj was synonymous to the show’s major success. As fans eagerly await the dawn of the new season, swirling rumors about Bohra's absence have ignited a spectrum of theories and speculations.

With the spotlight now on Dheeraj Dhoopar, cast in the lead role, a canvas of endless conjectures unfolds. Could this signal a cascade of unforeseen twists? Will the show chart an entirely new course, captivating audiences in fresh and unexpected ways?

As the countdown to the new season marches forward, the energy of both fans and industry insiders converges in shared excitement. The blend of the enigmatic and the show's familiar charm guarantees that audiences will eagerly tune in, bearing witness to the evolution of this enthralling chapter.

Keep your gaze fixed on Star Bharat every Monday through Saturday, for further developments on your cherished shows. The journey promises to be captivating.