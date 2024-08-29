New Delhi: The anticipation for 'The Buckingham Murders' is reaching fever pitch as the film's promotional campaign ramps up. Following the release of captivating posters and a gripping teaser, fans are now buzzing about the reveal of the movie's first song, ‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya’.

While details about the track remain closely guarded, the title alone has sparked considerable excitement among fans. The teaser for ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has already offered a tantalizing preview of the film’s dark and intense narrative. It opens with a harrowing scene featuring the murder of a young child from an Indian family, which triggers widespread protests and public outrage. This dramatic setup introduces Kareena Kapoor Khan's role as a tenacious detective determined to uncover the truth behind the heinous crime.

This project marks a significant milestone for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who not only stars in the film but also makes her debut as a producer. It is her first collaboration with acclaimed director Hansal Mehta, known for his powerful storytelling. The film also signifies another partnership between Kareena and Ektaa R Kapoor, following their successful collaborations on ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, it is presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.