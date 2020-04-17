Kareena Kapoor Khan watched 'Four More Shots Please!' season 2 web series and here's her review!

New Delhi: Just a day back, the B-Town begum posted a picture with her besties - Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, expressing how much she's missing them amid the lockdown. After all, not catching up with near and dear ones can actually take a toll on you, right? But right now, social distancing is the norm and staying home is the only way out to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Now, one of the most talked-about and highly-awaited web show 'Four More Shots Please!' season 2 has been streamed online by Amazon Prime and the buzz is sky-rocketing. So, Bebo has watched it and has a perfect review of it.

She took to social media and posted this picture along with the caption: I'm quite content with us 4, but there's no harm in four more. Love it @primevideoin #WeGirlsCallTheShots #FourMoreShotsPlease

Well, the verdict is out and she is loving it!

Our celebs meanwhile are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

'Four More Shots Please!' season 2 features Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Amrita Puri, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam.

Samir Kochhar and Shibani Dandekar have joined season 2 of the show as well.

"Four More Shots Please!" is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Time to binge-watch a new season?