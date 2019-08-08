close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karishma Sharma

Karishma Sharma enjoys shooting for edgy dramas

The show promises to be an appealing and relatable one that stars Karishma and Rannvijay Singha.

Karishma Sharma enjoys shooting for edgy dramas

Mumbai: Actress Karishma Sharma, known for shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', will feature in the edgy drama series titled 'Sumer Singh Diaries'. She says it's a genre that she really enjoys shooting for.

The show promises to be an appealing and relatable one that stars Karishma and Rannvijay Singha.

"I'm super excited to be part of 'Sumer Singh Diaries'. It's an edgy drama series, a genre I really enjoy shooting for. The story is very engaging and appealing and I promise that you will see a completely new side of me in this show," Karishma said. 

"I am looking forward to have Rannvijay Singha as a co-actor. We are going to bring to you a show that is going to keep you at the edge of your seats," she added.

Tags:
Karishma SharmaTelevisionBollywoodSumer Singh diaries
Next
Story

Emmy Awards, just like Oscars, to go hostless

Must Watch

PT15M58S

Top 50: Watch top news headlines of the day