Karisma Kapoor is embarrassed as Randhir Kapoor recounts doing romantic scenes on The Kapil Sharma Show

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor and veteran actor and father Randhir Kapoor are the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo of the upcoming show has been shared online which gives a glimpse of the hilarious conversations and anecdotes from the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Kapil can be seen asking Randhir Kapoor about Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye song from the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which featured him opposite his now estranged wife Babita. One of the lines in the song says ‘shaadi ka iraada hai (I want to marry you)’. “Yeh story ki demand thi ki aapke andar se nikli thi yeh demand (Was this part of the script or was it your own demand that you expressed),” Kapil quipped Randhir.

To which he promptly responded, “Meri demand pehle bani hui thi isliye maine ki (I already wanted to marry her, that is why I was a part of such a song).”

Kapil also asked Randhir if his father - legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor would shoot romantic scenes in front of him or would send him away to run some errands. To which the veteran actor nonchalantly responded that it was all ‘acting’.

Randhir went on to describe doing multiple romantic scenes himself. He shares that he was eager to do some of them while the others he just did because his job required him to. The statement left Karisma Kapoor red faced.

“Aise maine 1,500 romantic scene kiye hai. Kaiyon ke saath main really karna chahta tha. Aur kaiyon ke saath kabhi nahi karna chahta tha (That way, I have done 1,500 romantic scenes. I really wanted to do it with some. And there were some with whom I never wanted to do it),” Randhir spoke candidly.

Karisma had earlier shared adorable photos with her father on Instagram and told her fans that they would appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon”.

Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on it and wrote, “The loves of my life”.