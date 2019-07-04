close

Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor steps into Kareena Kapoor's shoes as judge on Dance India Dance

File photo

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been vacationing in London with her family for a while now, has been taking time out of her holiday to fulfil her work commitments. Kareena, who has made her debut on television, has been shuttling between Mumbai and London for her professional commitment. 

However, the actress was recently missing from one of the episodes of 'Dance India Dance'. And guess who came to her rescue? Her darling sister Karimsa Kapoor aka Lolo.

Karisma shared a picture on Instagram showing herself wearing a super stylish thigh-high slit shimmery pink dress with a plunging neckline. Looking absolutely stunning, Karisma announced that she would be filling in place of Kareena's place in the show, as a guest judge, since Bebo is not in town. 

"Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official," posted the 45-year-old actress.

Karisma posted another behind the scene picture from the sets of Dance India Dance in which she appears to be shaking her leg on stage. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s dance ! #behindthescenes @danceindiadance.official #dancekajungistaan #zeetv

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Speaking of 'Dance India Dance', the show went on air recently and features Bosco Martis and Raftaar as part of judging panel.

In the meantime, Kareena is currently busy shooting for 'Angrezi Medium' in London. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and has Kareena in the role of a cop. She will be seen in an extrended cameo in the film. 

Kareena has also finished shooting for 'Good News' and has 'Takht' in her kitty. 

