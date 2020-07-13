'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' is waiting for its hero: Ekta Kapoor to Parth Samthaan as she shares his web series teaser

New Delhi: Hours after TV star Parth Samthaan, who headlines 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', was tested positive for coronavirus, producer Ekta Kapoor released the teaser of his new web series. Wishing a speedy recovery for the actor, the TV czarina said, "Get well soon, Parth! 'Kasautii...' is waiting for its 'Hero'!

Parth's new web series is expected to narrate the story of a man (played by the actor) who takes charge of the production and piracy of films in the movie business. He is powerful and fearless and prefers to be addressed as a 'hero' and not a 'don'. The never-seen-before avatar of Parth will keep you hooked.

The web series is titled 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'. It will stream on ALTBalaji.

Take a look at the teaser here. (Viewers discretion advised)

Parth was found COVID-19 positive on Sunday. He had already begun shooting for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. He opened up about the diagnosis in an Instagram post.

"Hi, everyone, I have been tested Positive for COVID 19, although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ekta took to social media to inform that all the necessary precautions on the sets of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' have been taken in the wake of Parth's diagnosis.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' stars Parth opposite Erica Fernandez. Actor Karan Patel has also joined the cast recently.