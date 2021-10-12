हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmera shah

Kashmera Shah's indirect jibe hits Rubina Dilaik, ex Bigg Boss star rejects her 'fake love'!

Kashmera Shah, who has been part of the reality show more than once, is an avid follower of all seasons and tweeted in praise of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. 

Kashmera Shah&#039;s indirect jibe hits Rubina Dilaik, ex Bigg Boss star rejects her &#039;fake love&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The controversies, fights and heated arguments are not limited to just Bigg Boss. Its former contestants are still at it. Recently, Kashmera Shah, who has been part of the show more than once, is an avid follower of all seasons and tweeted in praise of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. 

However, Kashmera's tweet looked like an indirect jibe towards Rubina Dilaik. She tweeted: Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15

Although Kash didn't name anyone in her tweet, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik replied to her writing: Sending you love and strength

To this, Kashmera replied: Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u

Meanwhile, Rubina's actor husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 tweeted, along with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli jumping in the bandwagon too: For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps ! #wasteoftweet

Rubina won the season last year while Rahul Vaidya was the runners-up. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kashmera shahRubina DilaikBigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 15Abhinav ShuklaNikki Tamboli
Next
Story

KBC 13: Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy to relive 'Sholay' shoot with Amitabh Bachchan!

Must Watch

PT7M35S

J&K: TRF terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian