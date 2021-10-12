Kashmera Shah's indirect jibe hits Rubina Dilaik, ex Bigg Boss star rejects her 'fake love'!

New Delhi: The controversies, fights and heated arguments are not limited to just Bigg Boss. Its former contestants are still at it. Recently, Kashmera Shah, who has been part of the show more than once, is an avid follower of all seasons and tweeted in praise of Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

However, Kashmera's tweet looked like an indirect jibe towards Rubina Dilaik. She tweeted: Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15

Although Kash didn't name anyone in her tweet, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik replied to her writing: Sending you love and strength

To this, Kashmera replied: Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u

Meanwhile, Rubina's actor husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 tweeted, along with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli jumping in the bandwagon too: For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps ! #wasteoftweet

Rubina won the season last year while Rahul Vaidya was the runners-up.