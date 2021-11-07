Katrina Kaif touches Akshay Kumar's feet after he complains about her to Kapil Sharma

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif who are basking high after the success of their recently released film Sooryavanshi has now appeared as special guests on The Kapil Sharma show to promote their film.

The makers of the show has now shared a new promo in which Katrina can be seen touching Akshay’s feet on the Kapil Sharma hosted show.

The incident took place when Akshay complaint to Kapil that Kat greeted everyone whosoever was their on the stage but ignored him (her senior from the Industry). In order to show her apologies, Kat tried playing a trick with Akshay and tried touching his feet, leaving the host and the audience in splits.

Not only that, the couple also played popcorn game where they have to catch and eat the popcorn without using their hands. While Akshay succeeded as he completed the task in one go, it was Kat and Kapil who struggled with the task.

The fans went gaga over their chemistry in the film as it has already started getting rave reviews by the critics and audience alike.

For the unversed, Akshay starrer Sooryavanshi has taken the Box Office by storm and ended a dry spell induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, Rohit postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay, Ranveer will also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which got released in theatres on November 5, 2021.