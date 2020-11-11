KBC 12: Nazia Nasim becomes first crorepati this season, will win Rs 7 crore jackpot?

New Delhi: Finally, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 has seen its first crorepati. Nazia Nasim, a communication professional born in Ranchi and settled in New Delhi has won the prize money. The Diwali special episode tonight will see her create history this season.

Watch promo here:

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati! Watch her win and create history in #KBC12 tonight at 9PM only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/iLxrigrjhc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 11, 2020

Now, whether she wins the jackpot Rs 7 crore question or not, remains to be seen. The episode which will be telecast on November 11, 2020, at 9 pm on Sony. Host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen expressing his happiness on her winning Rs 1 crore prize money.

Fans are always delighted to watch the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.