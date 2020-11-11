हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

KBC 12: Nazia Nasim becomes first crorepati this season, will win Rs 7 crore jackpot?

Fans are always delighted to watch the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia. 

KBC 12: Nazia Nasim becomes first crorepati this season, will win Rs 7 crore jackpot?
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Finally, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 has seen its first crorepati. Nazia Nasim, a communication professional born in Ranchi and settled in New Delhi has won the prize money. The Diwali special episode tonight will see her create history this season. 

Watch promo here: 

Now, whether she wins the jackpot Rs 7 crore question or not, remains to be seen. The episode which will be telecast on November 11, 2020, at 9 pm on Sony. Host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen expressing his happiness on her winning Rs 1 crore prize money.

Fans are always delighted to watch the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. 

 

Tags:
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12Nazia NasimKBC 12Amitabh BachchanBig B
Next
Story

ZEE5 presents ‘Super Family League' gaming experience for TV audience - Watch
  • 86,36,011Confirmed
  • 1,27,571Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,13,77,200Confirmed
  • 12,70,171Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M12S

Video: Bihar election proved that Modi wave still persists