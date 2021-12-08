हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes LOL after fun chat with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal

'Jethalal' and 'Babita' (Munmun Dutta) will be performing together and entertain the audience with their dance performance.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: The latest promo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' shows host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the entire cast of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' along with producer and creator Asit Kumarr Modi.

Big B says: "You all are 21 people." Dilip Joshi replies: "Two people can sit here and rest will sit in a row here on the floors." The host replies: "Hey bhagwan" (Oh God).

Another hilarious moment comes when Big B says it's time for a break and Dilip quickly goes and returns back with 'fafda' and 'dhokla'. They also perform the garba and Amitabh Bachchan is seen joining them.

'Jethalal' and 'Babita' (Munmun Dutta) will be performing together and entertain the audience with their dance performance.

Meanwhile, Shyam Pathak is seen sitting on the hotseat and talking about the show completing the milestone of 3,000 episodes and discussing his marriage. He says: "My marriage got cancelled, whenever it was about to happen and it has created a world record."

He later on tells about those points that make him an appropriate person for settling down with. Like he has a 2-BHK flat, he can make the dough and he can do "jhaadu-poncha" also. Amitabh was in splits after this hilarious conversation.

 

