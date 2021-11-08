KBC 13 finds 3rd millionaire of the season in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

The popular quiz-based reality show - Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently running in its season 13 with megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the host. 

New Delhi: The popular quiz-based reality show - Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently running in its season 13 with megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the host. 

After visually-impaired Himani Bundela and Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, the show got its third Crorepati in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur, who succeeded in answering Rs 1 crore question and also won millions of hearts by her simplicity and honesty. 

 

In the recently released promo, Geeta can be seen saying that she has been so busy looking after her house and children that she couldn’t get time for herself. She also said that after winning this show, her second inning will start and then Big B announces that she won Rs 1 crore. 

Now, she is all set to answer the Rs 7 crore final answer, will she be able to make it up? Well, only time will tell. Till then stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to KBC 13.  

Watch it tonight on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 12 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.

 

