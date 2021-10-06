Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh get emotional before Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' this Friday. The duo will play to raise funds for cancer-stricken children.

The host, Amitabh Bachchan, will not only be seen playing the game along with Ritiesh and Genelia but also talk about personal anecdotes and more. The actors will go down the memory and share a few memories revealing about industry experiences and unveil secrets on the show, too.

At one point of time, both Genelia and Riteish were seen moving to tears as a video of kids at a cancer treatment centre played. "Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge (We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through)," Riteish said. Host Amitabh Bachchan lauded the couple’s efforts to make a difference.

A separate KBC promo had showed Riteish proposing to Genelia in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Amar Akbar Anthony's' style. Riteish also gave his own twist to Amitabh’s iconic line from Shahenshah and said, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hai, lekin naam hai Genelia sa naura (I am your husband, but my name is Genelia’s husband)."

Ritesh and Genelia met on the sets of 2003 released 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and after dating each others for a few years, they tied the knot in 2012.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.