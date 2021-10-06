हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh get emotional before Amitabh Bachchan

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, who appear as special guests on KBC 13, were seen moving to tears as a video of kids at a cancer treatment centre played on the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D&#039;Souza, Riteish Deshmukh get emotional before Amitabh Bachchan
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' this Friday. The duo will play to raise funds for cancer-stricken children. 

The host, Amitabh Bachchan, will not only be seen playing the game along with Ritiesh and Genelia but also talk about personal anecdotes and more. The actors will go down the memory and share a few memories revealing about industry experiences and unveil secrets on the show, too. 

At one point of time, both Genelia and Riteish were seen moving to tears as a video of kids at a cancer treatment centre played. "Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge (We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through)," Riteish said. Host Amitabh Bachchan lauded the couple’s efforts to make a difference. 

A separate KBC promo had showed Riteish proposing to Genelia in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Amar Akbar Anthony's' style. Riteish also gave his own twist to Amitabh’s iconic line from Shahenshah and said, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hai, lekin naam hai Genelia sa naura (I am your husband, but my name is Genelia’s husband)."

Ritesh and Genelia met on the sets of 2003 released 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and after dating each others for a few years, they tied the knot in 2012. 

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KBCKaun Banega CrorepatiKaun Banega Crorepati 13Amitabh BachchanRiteish Deshmukh
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin hits out at Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali for targetting Pratik Sehjapal, Shamita Shetty

Must Watch

PT4M51S

Bollywood Breaking: How Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan spent his day-night in NCB custody?