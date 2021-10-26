हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Corepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kriti Sanon goes down on one knee for Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon fulfilled her wish of dancing with superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC. Whereas actor Rajkumar Rao recreated iconic 'Ma' from the film 'Deewar' with Big B.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kriti Sanon goes down on one knee for Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao visited the sets of superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati for shooting 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode and to promote their upcoming film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. However, Kriti could make her dream to dance with Amithabh come true on the sets of KBC. The actress got down on one knee and requested the superstar for a dance. The 79 year old actor obliged and later the two could be seen shaking their legs on the song Duniyaa from Kriti's film Luka Chuppi. 

Kriti shared the video of the same on her Instagram account with red rose and blush emojis.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Later Big B himself took to Instagram to share a beautiful collage of himself dancing with the ‘Mimi’ actress. The two are all smiles in the photos. “Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon. Aah...Brought back those college and Calcutta days,” read Amitabh’s post.

Resharing Big B’s post Kriti wrote a sweet note sharing how it is a dream come true moment for her. “And, my day was made. Couldn't have asked for a better dance partner Amitabh Bachchan.  P.S. From watching KBC as a kid to coming on the show and dancing with the man himself— can I take a moment to soak this journey in,” wrote Kriti.

The upcoming show will also have Rajkumar Rao recreating the iconic 'Ma' scene from Amitabh's film 'Deewar' with him but with a 'Kriti' twist. The actor also performed a rap on the KBC show leaving Kriti and Amitabh impressed.

The 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

