Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Man alleges 'wrong question and answer' asked on Amitabh Bachchan's show, Siddhartha Basu reacts

New Delhi: The much-loved quiz show on television, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is in news lately and for a reason which might raise a few eyebrows. A man on Twitter recently claimed that a wrong question was asked on the show. And, guess what? KBC maker Siddhartha Basu reacted too.

On Monday's episode, a contestant named Deepti Tupe was asked a question, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” The correct answer was shown to be ‘Question Hour’.

A Twitterati named Ashish Chaturvedi wrote on the micro-blogging site: “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu.”

To this Siddhartha Basu replied: “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”

This didn't stop there. The viewer got back saying, "Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 12 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.