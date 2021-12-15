हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rapper Badshah tells Amitabh Bachchan 'why he changed his real name and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connection'!

During a conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Badshah whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the reason behind his stage name.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rapper Badshah tells Amitabh Bachchan &#039;why he changed his real name and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connection&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah reveals the story behind his stage name on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. He appears as a special guest along with singer Neha Kakkar for the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode.

During a conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Badshah whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the reason behind his stage name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Revealing the reason behind having 'Badshah' as his stage name, the rapper said: "I initially had a name 'Cool Equal' which was my e-mail ID, I then used it as my stage name. After that, I was looking to change the name and look for a new stage name. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh sir (Shah Rukh Khan) and around that time, his film 'Badshah' (1999) was released. From then on, my stage name, 'Badshah' was born."

Later, Big B asked Badshah that if he was a rapper, what would his stage name be? To this Badshah said: "AB Baby."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

 

