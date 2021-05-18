हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KBC Season 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration: Answer this 9th question by Amitabh Bachchan!

KBC was the first telecast in India back in 2000 and has been running successfully for over two decades on television. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration: Answer this 9th question by Amitabh Bachchan!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: New Delhi: New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 13 registration process has already begun. It started on Monday and the first question for registering on the show was asked on May 10, 2021. 

KBC 13 REGISTRATION, QUESTION 9:

Q. Sukumar Sen was the first and Sushil Chandra is the most recent holder of which post in India?

A. Chief Election Commissioner of India

B. Chief Justice of India

C. Comptroller and Auditor General of India

C. Attorney General of India

All those eager to participate must send in their answers before 9 PM tomorrow (May 19, 2021). 

The post shared by the channel telecasting the show. The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is "Koshish", to fulfil one’s dreams by taking all the first step that counts the most.

The selection process is completely digital and users can make use of the SonyLIV app. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was the first telecast in India back in 2000 and has been running successfully for over two decades on television. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KBC Season 13Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega CrorepatiKaun Banega Crorepati 13Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registrationBig B
Next
Story

Shaheer Sheikh has THIS to say about wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s pregnancy rumours!

Must Watch

PT57S

Vaccination of entire population is not possible in 2-3 months: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute