Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 registration: Amitabh Bachchan back in promo, check how to apply!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 14 is all set to roll. The big announcement has been made by the channel telecasting the show on social media. The registration questions will start on April 9 revealed the new promo dropped online.

In the new KBC 14 promo, Amitabh Bachchan shares details of when and how to apply for the quiz show. 9th April raat 9 baje se humaare sawaalon ke saath hoga shuru #KBC14 ka registration aur aapka apne sapnon ko pura karne ka safar, only on #SonyTV. #KBC14 #KaunBanegaCrorepati #9thApril9pm #ResgistrationsBegin @amitabhbachchan

KBC 14 REGISTRATION DATE:

All those who are interested to take part in the quiz show can do so as the question process will begin on April 9 at 9 pm.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it completes more than two decades of its successful innings on television. Last year, KBC 13 celebrated its 1000th episode with Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as guests.