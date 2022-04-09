हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 registration

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 registrations opens today: Here's how you can apply on Amitabh Bachchan's show!

Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 registrations opens today: Here&#039;s how you can apply on Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s show!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC 14) registration opened today for people to participate online. The makers had dropped a promo announcing the registration date of the show.

The official channel shared the new promo on social media. Follow these simple steps, send us your answer and join the #KaunBanegaCrorepati family! Stay tuned on Sony TV and register now, ghar baithe baithe! #KBC14 #9thApril9pm #RegistrationsBegin @amitabhbachchan

KBC 14 REGISTRATION PROCESS:

All those who are interested to take part in the quiz show can do so as the question process will begin on April 9 at 9 pm. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it completes more than two decades of its successful innings on television. Last year, KBC 13 celebrated its 1000th episode with Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as guests.

 

