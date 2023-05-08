Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Registration: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question 9 - Check Correct Answer Here

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of the oldest reality shows in the Hindi TV industry is back with an all-new season. The registration process for Season 15 has already begun. The channel telecasting the show on social media made the big announcement and fans are super excited. The most loved host and megastar of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking questions to aspirants who want to turn participants in the show. So, here's looking at Question 9:

Here is the Ninth Question for the registration of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15:

Who was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" along with M. M. Keeravani?

The options are as follows: A- Vairamuthu B- Gulzar C- Chandrabose D- S. S. Rajamouli

The correct answer is option C- Chandrabose.

KBC 15 REGISTRATION PROCESS:

To register, Download/ Update SonyLIV App or SMS your answer to 509093. Send us your answer before 9 PM tonight, (2nd May, 2023). The candidates must answer these questions correctly via SMS or the SonyLiv app. You can download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.