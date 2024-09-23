Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Commends Ujjwal’s Resilience As He Faces The 1 Crore Question

In its 16th season, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan on Sony Entertainment Television, continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling gameplay and touching stories.

This week, Rajasthan’s Ujjwal Prajapat takes the hot seat, pursuing his dream of winning big on the show. Ujjwal, who has faced significant financial challenges throughout his life, draws inspiration from the three important women in his life—his grandmother, mother, and sister. He is determined to repay the loans he incurred for his higher education and his family's needs.

Amitabh Bachchan, moved by Ujjwal’s journey, remarks on his resilience, saying, “What I really admire about you is that despite everything you’ve shared, there’s no hint of despair on your face. You speak with a smile, and that truly touches us.” Ujjwal, beaming with pride, credits his grandmother, affectionately known as 'Lady Singham,' as his pillar of strength who has significantly shaped his upbringing.

In addition to praising Ujjwal’s gameplay and impressive knowledge, Amitabh shares words of wisdom, stating, “Gyaan aur Dhan, yeh ek hi dor ke woh sire hein jinme sara jeevan jo hai woh gul mil jata hai. Just as there’s no limit to how much knowledge we can acquire, there’s also no limit to the wealth that follows. Knowledge transcends age, religion, or caste; the wealth derived from it is valuable to everyone. The more we learn, the more our wealth can flourish. Ujjwal Ji is a great example of this.”

As Ujjwal prepares to tackle the 1 crore question, viewers are left in suspense, eager to see if his determination will lead to a life-changing victory. Don’t miss this exciting episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16,’ airing at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.