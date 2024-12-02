Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recites 'Madhushala' After Sharing Heartwarming Childhood Memory Of His Father

New Delhi: This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, viewers are introduced to Renuka Patanshetty, a devoted primary school teacher from Solapur, Maharashtra, who has spent 24 years dreaming of sitting on the iconic hotseat opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Her dream finally comes true, and she shares her innovative approach to teaching with the host. As a teacher, Renuka creatively uses songs and actions to help her students learn multiplication tables in a fun and engaging way.

During their conversation, Renuka eagerly asks Mr. Bachchan, “Sir, Aap koi bhi gaana ya kavita suna sakte ho?” With his signature warmth, Mr. Bachchan smiles and responds, “Yeh gaana-wana hum thodi gaate hai.” When Renuka mentions the poems of his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, with a nostalgic smile, AB recalls, “Aise toh bohot saari kavita hai,” and continues, “Ek pankti hai Madhushala ki, jo main aapko bataunga.,” before reciting a line from his father's iconic poem Madhushala.

As the words from Madhushala resonate, Mr. Bachchan takes a moment to explain the deeper lesson behind them: "“Hamare jeevan mein yeh ek seekh hai – ‘Jo bhi aap sikhna chahein, jahan bhi aap jaanna chahein, apnana chahein, ek raah pakad lijiye. Usmein bohot sankat aur duvidha aayengi, sangharsh hoga, lekin ek raah pakad kar chaliye, aapko aapki manzil mil jaayegi.’"

Reflecting on Renuka’s unique way of teaching, Bachchan fondly recalls a personal memory from his childhood. “Chaar baje subeh babuji tehelne jaate the, humko uthaaya jaata tha. Tehelte tehelte bolte chalo pahad sunao aur jidhar galti kiya, ek chapat padhti thi, tab yaad hone lagti thi.” He laughs, adding, “Lekin aapka tarika zyada accha hai, bohot sundar!”

