Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Admiration For The Indian Navy

Big B share his admiration for the Indian Navy and dreams of boarding an Aircraft Carrier on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16' . 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Admiration For The Indian Navy (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: This week on the beloved knowledge-based game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16' features bright young minds aged 8 to 15 in KBC Juniors. Among them is Tritee Ranjhana from Assam, a young girl with big dreams and a dedicated spirit. As Tritee excels in the gameplay, she shares her passion for the country and her dream of joining the Indian Navy. Amitabh Bachchan responds warmly, "Wow! It’s rare to see young people with such a strong vision and dreams like yours. Serving the nation is a truly noble ambition."
 
Tritee has researched and discovered that she needs to study science to pursue her dream. Though science wasn’t her first choice of subject, she is determined to take it up to make her dream come true.

Have A Look At The Promo: 

Big B fuels her ambition by sharing his own admiration for the Indian Navy, he said,  "Not many people know much about the Indian Navy. Recently, I had the honor of meeting some high-ranking naval officers who asked for help to raise awareness about the Navy. I even lent my voice to their documentary. Few realize the incredible work they do. The Indian Navy is a formidable force, and it has grown tremendously over the years, now equipped with powerful weapons.

''I even told them I’d love to learn more firsthand by visiting one of their ships—perhaps even an aircraft carrier—to understand and share the details of their operations. For example, when an aircraft lands on a carrier, the challenges are immense. Many aren’t aware of how difficult this process truly is.” he further added. 
 
Big B also expresses his wish to experience a unique Navy practice, saying, “One thing I find fascinating is when two ships come side by side in the open sea, and the captain has to transfer to another ship. They use a ropeway with a leather seat to cross, and I told them I’d love to try it myself someday!”
  
 Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television. 

