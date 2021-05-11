Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13: Amitabh Bachchan announces first registration question, check if you know answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is returning to Indian TV on Sony Entertainment Television. The registration process for KBC season 13 has started on Monday (May 10) at 9 PM.

The first question for the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is as follows:

To commemorate whose birth anniversary did the Government of India declare 23 January as “Parakram Diwas”?

A) Shaheed Bhagat Singh B) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

C) Chandrashekhar Azar D) Mangal Pandey

All the interested participants are required to send in their answers before 9 PM on Tuesday (May 11).

The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is "Koshish", to fulfil one’s dreams by taking all the first step that counts the most.

The selection process is completely digital and users can make use of the SonyLIV app. The steps for registration are as follows:

STEP ONE: Registration

Sony Entertainment Television has started the registration process for the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan will present a question every night at 9 PM on Sony TV. Users can answer the questions either through SMS or through the Sony LIV app.

STEP TWO: Screening:

The users who successfully answered the registration question will be shortlisted based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria by the randomizer. Shortlisted candidates will be receiving a phone call followed by this for further evaluation.

STEP THREE: Online Audition

The third step will be the online auditions which entail a General Knowledge (GK) exam and a video submission that will take place exclusively on the Sony LIV app. The tutorial for this entire procedure is available on the Sony LIV app.

STEP FOUR: Interview

The interview is the final step in the selection process. The entire selection process will be supervised by an independent audit firm.

