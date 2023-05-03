topStoriesenglish2602182
KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Registration Begins: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question 4 - Check Answer Here

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Registration Date: Host Amitabh Bachchan announced the fourth question on May 2, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The much-awaited quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is ready to be back with its Season 15 soon and the registration process has already begun. The big announcement was made by the channel telecasting the show on social media. The most loved host and megastar of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking questions to aspirants who want to turn participants in the show. So, here's looking at Question 4: 

KBC SEASON 15 REGISTRATION QUESTION 4:

The 4th question that KBC participants need to answer to register is:

Which tabla maestro was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in January 2023?

The options are:

a. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia
b. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
c. Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
d. Ustad Zakir Hussain

The correct answer is: Ustad Zakir Hussain

KBC 15 REGISTRATION PROCESS:

To register, Download/ Update SonyLIV App or SMS your answer to 509093. Send us your answer before 9 PM tonight, (2nd May, 2023). The candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLiv app. You can download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on television. 

