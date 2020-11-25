KBC 12: Can you answer the Rs 1 crore question which made Anupa Das third crorepati of the season?

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' got its third crorepati on Wednesday in Anupa Das, a teacher from Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Interestingly, she is also the third woman to win Rs 1 crore, after Nazia Nasim, a communication professional and IPS officer Mohita Sharma, in the third consecutive week of 'KBC 12'.

Anupa Das played the game extremely well and with utmost dedication and her skills impressed the man himself - Amitabh Bachchan. "Ye koi saadharan khel nahi tha aapka, adhbhut khel tha ye," he told Anupa.

She answered a series of questions thrown at her by the host with ease and used her lifelines carefully. On the question worth Rs 1 crore, Anupa Das took the help of her last lifeline and won the prize money.

Here's the Rs 1 crore worth question which Anupa Das was asked. Can you answer it?

Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on November 18, 1962, at Rezang La in Ladakh?

A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa B) Lt Col Addeshir Tarapore C) Subedar Joginder Singh D) Major Shaitan Singh

Answer: Major Shaitan Singh

Anupa Das quit the game after winning Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, here are the other questions she was asked.

Q) Which of the following places in Odisha is believed to be the site where Kalinga War was fought?

Answer: Dhauli

Q) According to Shiv Purana, due to whose curse did Lord Vishnu take the form of a stone and live near the Gandaki river?

Answer: Devi Tulsi

Q) 'Lilaviti's Daughters', a book published by IAOS, Bengaluru, features about 100 essays on which of these groups of people?

Answer: Indian women scientists