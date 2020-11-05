हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KBC 12

KBC 12: Can you answer this film question worth Rs 12.5 lakh? Come on, let's try

On Wednesday's episode of 'KBC 12', Rekha Rani got a chance to play the game.

KBC 12: Can you answer this film question worth Rs 12.5 lakh? Come on, let&#039;s try

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' has a huge fan following and is one of the most-watched shows on television right now. Don't we all want to try our luck on the hot seat opposite Big B? But only a few lucky ones get the opportunity to do so. On Wednesday's episode of 'KBC 12', roll-over contestant Rekha Rani from Delhi got a chance to fulfill her dreams and improve her family's financial condition by winning the prize money.   

Rekha managed to play quite well and won Rs 6.4 lakh. She went on to the next step worth Rs 12.5 lakh, but couldn't answer the question. Hence, she decided to quit her game.

The question she was asked was related to films. Do you have an answer to it?

Q) Which poet played the role of Naseem's grandfather in Saeed Mirza's 'Naseem'?

Options - A) Kaifi Azmi B) Majrooh Sultanpuri C) Gulzar D) Javed Akhtar

The answer to the question was - Kaifi Azmi 

Did you know the correct answer? Tell us in the comment section below.

KBC 12Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati
