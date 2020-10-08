हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KBC 12

KBC 12: Can you answer this question on Ramayan? It made the contestant win Rs 6.4 lakh

Amitabh Bachchan's game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is currently in its 12th season. It started airing from September 28.

KBC 12: Can you answer this question on Ramayan? It made the contestant win Rs 6.4 lakh

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' always makes a buzz in the entertainment industry. The season 12 just began airing a few days ago and is being loved by all. KBC had made several people's lives and has given them money and fame. A contestant from Rajasthan's Barmer also came with a similar dream. 

Raghunath Ram, a carpenter by profession, sat on the hotseat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and played the game. The 34-year-old revealed that he could not continue his higher studies due to financial problems at home. He has been working as a carpenter for 19 years now.

However, nothing stopped Raghunath Ram from winning Rs 6.40 lakh on 'KBC 12'. The question he was asked was related to Ramayan. Do you have an answer to it?

The question was - According to Ramayana, what is the name of Ravana's sword? 

Without much delay, Raghunath was able to tell the right answer. Ravana's sword is 'Chandrahasa'.

Did you know the correct answer? Tell us in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, in the next segment worth Rs 12.50 lakh, he opted out of the game as he had finished all his lifelines. Raghunath Ram took home Rs 6.40 lakh. 

