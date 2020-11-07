KBC 12 gets its first 'crorepati' in Nazia Nasim, host Amitabh Bachchan ecstatic over her big win - Watch promo

New Delhi: The much-loved quiz show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 12 has finally seen its first 'crorepati'. Nazia Nasim has managed to crack through the question ladder to reach the top Rs 7 crore jackpot.

The promo shared by the channel shows an ecstatic host Amitabh Bachchan congratulating her on becoming the first crorepati of KBC 12 season and throwing the jackpot question at her. Watch it here:

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony @SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/6qG8T3vmNc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 5, 2020

Now, whether she qualifies to bag Rs 7 crore or not remains to be seen in the episode which will be telecast on November 11, 2020, at 9 pm on Sony.

Fans are always delighted to watch the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.