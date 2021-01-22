KBC 12 Grand Finale: Amitabh Bachchan to honour Kargil War heroes in Karamveer series tonight

New Delhi: The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) will be telecast on January 22, 2021. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, this season of KBC was different in many ways - from social distancing to no audience at the stands - contestants braved it all and viewers loved the way towering host Amitabh Bachchan encouraged the players.

The KBC 12 grand finale will be aired tonight at 9 pm and as part of their weekend Karamveer series, Kargil War heroes Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, both Param Veer Chakra Awardees, will grace the show.

Watch our Kargil war heroes, Param Vir Chakra Awardees SUBEDAR MAJOR YOGENDRA SINGH YADAV and SUBEDAR SANJAY SINGH in the #KBC12GrandFinale tomorrow at 9PM only on Sony TV.

This season saw as many as 4 women contestants winning the show. From communication professional Nazia Nasim, IPS officer Mohita Sharma to Anupa Das, a teacher from Chhatisgarh's Bastar district and finally doctor Neha Shah - all took home Rs 1 crore as prize money.

However, none could crack the jackpot Rs 7 crore question in this season as well.

KBC 12 is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.