KBC 12 recap: Can you answer the questions Mohita Sharma, second crorepati of the season, was asked? Try it, folks!

New Delhi: 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', the popular game show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, got its second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma on Tuesday. Mohita won the title just a week after communication professional Nazia Nasim took home Rs 1 crore.

Mohita played the game extremely well and Big B was impressed with her too. She is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bari Brahmana (Samba).

Mohita won Rs 12.5 lakh swiftly with three of her lifelines intact and handled the rest of the questions with ease too.

Here, we have collated some of the questions Amitabh Bachchan asked Mohita Sharma during the game show:

Q: Which of these acronyms stands for specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force?

A) Python B) CoBRA C) ViPER D) KRAIT

Answer - CoBRA

Q: Which fundamental right did Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar call the 'soul and heart of the Constitution'?

A) Right to Equality B) Right to Freedom C) Right to Freedom of Religion D) Right to Constitutional Remedies

Answer - Right to Constitutional Remedies

Q: Due to the annual migration of one million Amur Falcons in this region, which of the following has earned the nickname of the "Falcon Capital of the World"?

A) Mizoram B) Sikkim C) Nagaland D) Tripura

Answer - Nagaland

Q: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?

A) HMX B) RDX C) TNT D) PETN

Answer - RDX

Q: Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

A) HMS Minden B) HMS Cornwallis C) HMS Trincomalee D) HMS Meanee

Answer - HMS Trincomalee

The last two questions were worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively. Mohita Sharma quit the game after winning Rs 1 crore.