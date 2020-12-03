KBC 12: Tej Bahadur Singh could not answer this Rs 1 crore question - Can you?

New Delhi: The popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 has seen three women crorepatis so far. Contestant Tej Bahadur Singh, a boy from a humble background, hailing from a farmer’s family managed to win Rs 50 lakh but could not answer the Rs 1 crore question.

Tej Bahadur played the game brilliantly by answering all the tough questions smoothly, using his mind and by making use of the four lifelines. He impressed the host Amitabh Bachchan with his dedication to study and crack the civil services exam, not getting bogged down by extreme conditions.

However, Tej Bahadur Singh could not answer the Rs 1 crore question and quit the game, taking home Rs 50 lakh, happily.

Here is the Rs 50 lakh question, he answered:

Q. Which Soviet leader mediated the Tashkent declaration of peace signed by India and Pakistan in 1966?

Nikolai Tikhonov, Aleksey Kosygin, Nikita Khrushchev, Dmitri Ustinov

Correct Answer: Aleksey Kosygin

Here is the Rs 1 crore question, he could not answer:

Q. To which regiment did Mangal Pandey, key player in the Revolt of 1857, belong?

A. 5th Light Infantry, B. 20th Bengal native Infantry, C. Poona Horse, D. 34th Bengal native Infantry

Correct Answer: D. 34th Bengal native Infantry

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.