हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KBC 12

KBC 12: The Rs 25 lakh question this contestant failed to answer. Would you like to give it a try?

On Tuesday's episode of  'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', Ankita Singh, a banker from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, got a chance to grace the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC 12: The Rs 25 lakh question this contestant failed to answer. Would you like to give it a try?

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' is one of the most-watched shows on television right now. It always makes a buzz in the entertainment industry and is loved by all. On Tuesday's episode of the popular game show, Ankita Singh, a banker from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, got a chance to grace the hot seat opposite Big B.

Ankita managed to win Rs 12,50,000, after which she was asked a question worth Rs 25,00,000. However, she failed to answer it and decided to quit the show as she had no lifelines left. 

We have the question here with us. See if you'll can answer it, folks.

The question was: Who was the first Indian civilian to fly the F16 Falcon fighter aircraft in India?

Options: (A) JRD Tata (B) Ratan Tata (C) Rajiv Gandhi (D) Rajesh Pilot

The right answer is Ratan Tata. 

Were you able to answer it? Tell us in the comments section below.

After Ankita Singh, a teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Farhat Naaz, made her way to the KBC 12 hot seat. She will continue to play the game in Wednesday's episode. 

Tags:
KBC 12Kaun Banega Crorepati 12Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: With an interesting task, it's game over for one senior and the team!
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Uproar over Love Jihad case in Bareilly, UP