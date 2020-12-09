हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC 12

KBC 12: Will Vijay Pal Singh, who wants to marry Kiara Advani, be the next crorepati? Here are the questions he was asked

Vijay Pal Singh Rathore hails from a humble background from Madhya Pradesh and is a courier boy by profession

KBC 12: Will Vijay Pal Singh, who wants to marry Kiara Advani, be the next crorepati? Here are the questions he was asked
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SonyTV

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' has made the lives of many people over the years. In the latest season, three women have already won Rs 1 crore so far. On Thursday, Vijay Pal Singh Rathore got a chance to sit on the hot seat and play the game.

Vijay hails from a humble background from Madhya Pradesh and is a courier boy by profession. He earns Rs 8,000 per month. Vijay's dream is to become a police officer. He will play the game on Thursday as well and also attempt the Rs 1 crore question. 

Vijay Pal Singh played the game brilliantly by answering all the questions smoothly, making minimum use of the lifelines. 

On a lighter note, he also revealed that he is actress Kiara Advani's #1 and wants to marry her. In fact, he also carried a photo of Kiara along with himself as he considers her his "lucky mascot".

Will he be the next crorepati of 'KBC 12'? Well, that would be revealed tomorrow. But now, take a look at the questions he was asked. 

Q) India's smallest Union Territory by area is a group of islands that lies to the west of Kerala. which place is this?

a) Dadra and Nagar Haveli
b) Andaman and Nicobar Islands
c) Puducherry
d) Lakshadweep

Answer - Lakshadweep

Q) Satyajit Ray's film 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' is an adaptation of which author's story with the same name?

a) Munshi Premchand
b) Bharatendu Harishchandra 
c) Janki Ballabh Shastri 
d) Kedarnath Agarwal 

Answer - Munshi Premchand

Q) Which of these national parks is named after the river that flows through the park?

a) Pench
b) Dachigam
c) Ghana
d) Bandhavgarh

Answer - Pench

Q) Which state is the largest producer of sugarcane in India?

a) Uttar Pradesh
b) Maharashtra
c) Madhya Pradesh
d) West Bengal

Answer - Uttar Pradesh

Q) Which was the last country to become a member of the UN in 2011?

a) Montenegro
b) Switzerland
c) South Sudan
d) Serbia

Answer - South Sudan

Q) Who was Bhima's charioteer during the Kurukshetra war?

a) Vishoka
b) Vishnudutt
c) Vidarbha
d) Vibhishana

Answer - Vishoka

