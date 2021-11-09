हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan pulls Kapil Sharma's leg for reaching late on the sets, Sonu Sood catches a hearty laugh - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. 

New Delhi: On this week's special episode, actor Sonu Sood and ace comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13). The channel telecasting the show shared the latest promo featuring the three stars together. 

In the new KBC 13 promo, host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen pulling Kapil Sharma's leg over his late coming to the sets. “Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap", says Big B as Kapil and Sonu Sood burst into a hearty laugh. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 12 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. 

Recently, KBC 13 got its third crorepati of this season. After visually-impaired Himani Bundela and Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, the show got its third crorepati in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur, who succeeded in answering Rs 1 crore question and also won millions of hearts by her simplicity and honesty. 

 

