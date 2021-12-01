KBC 13: Jaya Bachchan complains about Amitabh Bachchan not answering her calls, Big B blames internet

NEW DELHI: Bollywood megastar and show host Amitabh Bachchan will welcome daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on 'Special Shukravaar' as 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' completes 1000 episodes this week. The trio will be joined by Jaya Bachchan virtually.

In a new promo from the upcoming episode, Jaya Bachchan is seen making a virtual appearance via video call and make some interesting revelations about Amitabh. She reveals that the megastar never picks up call. "Aap inko phone karo, kabhi phone uthate nahi hai (You call him, he never picks)," Jaya is seen complaining in the video call. In response to her, Amitabh replies, "Internet agar gadbad hai, hum kya karein bhai (If internet is not working, how is it my fault?)"

But Shweta quickly takes Jaya's side. Reminding him, she says, “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account)." Soon, granddaughter Navya quizzes Amitabh Bachchan, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai aur nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai, jhooth bol rahe hai hume ya actually me hum acche lag rahe hai (Whenever we come from beauty parlour, you tell Nani (Jaya) that she is looking good. Do you lie or you mean it)?"

In an attempt to dodge the question, Amitabh compliments his wife, "Jaya aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai." To which, Jaya hilariously replies, "Jhooth bolte hue aap bilkul acche nahi lagte." Jaya’s response leaves everyone, including Shweta and Navya, in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan recently got teary-eyed on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' as the show completed 1000th episode. The megastar extended his gratitude to fans for their constant love and support to him and the show. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Runway 34', 'GoodBye', and 'Mayday' in the pipeline. He was last seen in 'Chehre', which was released in theatres on August 27, 2021.