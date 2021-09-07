हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

KBC 13: ‘Mera ek bachcha lelo’, Farah Khan tells Amitabh Bachchan, leaves Deepika Padukone in splits - Watch!

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan appear on the 'Shukarvaar Special Episode' of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The two could not get enough of the show and their comments left Amitabh and audience in splits.

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone and director-choreographer Farah Khan are the latest celebrity guests on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. However, despite their deep desire the two could not play the game for long.

In the latest promo, released by Sony Entertainment, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen telling Deepika and Farah that they will have a fixed amount of time during which they can play the quiz show and once the hooter rings their time is up. Both the celebrities are seen to be super excited to play the game.

However, after the hooter rings, they are not ready to leave the hot-seat. Pleading Amitabh to give them some more time, Deepika reminds him, “We are even doing a movie together,” (referring to their upcoming movie ‘Intern’). Amitabh still doesn’t budge to which Farah says, “Sir abhi hum kya karege, mera ek baccha lelo” - leaving both Deepika and Amitabh in splits. Farah is mom to triplets Czar, Anya and Diva.

Deepika and Farah have appeared on the Teacher’s Day special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a previous promo, Deepika can be seen honouring Farah Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for being a ‘guru’ or teacher to her with a Ganesh idol for each one of them.

Deepika had made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’. The movie was directed by Farah Khan. Deepika credited Amitabh for inspiring many actors and said all of them have learned a lot from him.

Kaun Banega Crorepati episode starring Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will air on September 10,  pm on Sony Entertainment.

