topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KBC 14

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on the sets with the cast of 'Uunchai'

In the latest promo of the show, the entire cast of the movie including Big B, Anupam, Boman and Neena are seen dancing together and sharing the bond of friendship.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen getting emotional while having a candid conversation with his 'Uunchai' co-stars on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.
  • The 80-year-old actor, who will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai' is going to share some fun moments with his co-actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta on the quiz-based reality show.

Trending Photos

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on the sets with the cast of 'Uunchai'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen getting emotional while having a candid conversation with his 'Uunchai' co-stars on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

The 80-year-old actor, who will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai' is going to share some fun moments with his co-actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta on the quiz-based reality show.

In the latest promo of the show, the entire cast of the movie including Big B, Anupam, Boman and Neena are seen dancing together and sharing the bond of friendship.

The movie is all about the beautiful bond of friendship and how three friends decide to take a trek to Everest base camp to fulfil the dream of their late friend. It shows their physical and emotional struggle to reach their destination.

As the cast appears on the show it becomes a special moment for all of them. Boman says: "Let's begin the fun." On the other hand, Big B enjoys the shoulder massage given by Anupam, saying: "Waah Anupam Waah".

While all are busy in conversation and recalling stories from their lives and laughing, a moment comes when they are seen wiping their tears on the show. Big B's eyes are also filled with tears. It is not clear what makes them emotional and it will be revealed in tonight's episode.'

KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Tv

KBC 14KBC 14 promoAmitabh BachchanAnupam KherBoman IraniNeena GuptaUunchai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?