New Delhi: The Quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is back with a new season and, as always, the contestants who come from different backgrounds and parts of the country are giving their best to become a 'Crorepati'. Amid all this, the channel has dropped a new promo for the next episode where the contestant's answer to a question has left much of the audience and the host of the show, the great Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in shock.

In the latest promo released by the show, a contestant can be heard saying, "Sir wife has a complaint, she says that I do not love her." On being asked the reason behind this by the host, contestant Krishna Das says- 'Sir when I see one of your films, the wife says what a useless picture you are watching'. One being prodded by the actor-host to name the movie, the contestant replies, "He will not tell the name of the film', on which Amitabh Bachchan says that first let me digest this thing."

The promo has become one of the trending topics on social media. Here is the post shared by the channel:

The host, Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently diagnosed with COVID for the second time in August of this year, has now returned to the sets of his show, which he has been hosting for more than two decades now.

On the work front the actor who was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie 'Jhund' has multiple films in line up. It includes names such as Ranbir Kapoor's starrer 'Brahmastra' and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer 'Goodbye'.