KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan On Life Lessons From His Father: 'Jab Tak Jeevan Hai, Tab Tak Sangarsh Hai'

New Delhi: This week on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan on Sony Entertainment Television, contestant Kunwar Nishad Khalid Khan, a Regional Sales Manager at a Japanese multinational corporation from Delhi takes on the hot seat. Kunwar’s time on the hot seat sparked a heartfelt discussion about overcoming life’s challenges and seeking wisdom, he asked Mr. Bachchan, “Everyone faces tough times in life. You are so successful Sir but yes, I am sure you’ve had your share of struggles too. What should one do—or avoid—during hard times? What keeps us motivated?”

Big B responded with moving reflections from his own life, drawing on the teachings of his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “I don’t have a definite answer,” he began, “but whenever I face challenges, I remember my father’s words. There were times I felt life was full of struggles. In one such moment, I went to my father and expressed my despair. Babuji simply said, ‘Jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangarsh hai’ (As long as there is life, there is struggle). That phrase has stayed with me.



Sharing another life lesson learnt from his father, he goes on to say, "Once, during my school days, I was part of a play. We were poised to win, but just a day before the performance, I fell ill. My father came to visit me and said, ‘Maan ka ho toh accha, na ho toh zyada accha’ (If things go as you wish, it’s good; if they don’t, it’s even better). I was puzzled at first, but he explained, ‘When things don’t go your way, they are in the hands of a higher power, and that power always has your best interests at heart.’ These lessons have been my guiding light, teaching me that struggles add flavor to life and setbacks are often blessings in disguise.”



In a lighter moment later in the episode, after a question about marbles, Bachchan senior fondly recalled a childhood memory. He shared how marbles were a significant part of his childhood, and how, after winning a game with his friends, he loved the sound of the marbles jingling in his pocket. “It felt like carrying small victories with me,” evoking laughter and nostalgia among the audience.



