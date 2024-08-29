KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Schools Contestant For Calling Unmarried Girls As ‘Bojh’ On The Show

Mumbai: Well, calling girls a burden in India is still considered normal especially when we talk about the rural part of the country. Recently on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show, one of the contestants appeared he spoke about his struggle of being unemployed as a man, where he cited an example, like how unmarried girls are considered as burdens, even unemployed man is scaled in the same measure, he expressed. The contestant revealed being an engineer and losing his job since COVID-19, he said, "Agar mei kahu bina shadi ki ladki gharwalo par bojh hoti hai na sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai."



To which Big B interrupted and said,” Ek baat batye aapko. Ladki joh hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai Mahila. (Can I tell you one thing? A woman can never be a burden on the family. She is always an honour)”. Everyone in the audience applauded this statement of the megastar.

Big B has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for decades now, and with his show, he has given several life lessons to his fans and followers.

Amitabh Bachchan is himself a father of a daughter and he never differentiated between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan, in fact lately there were rumours that he has named his bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu to his daughter’s name.