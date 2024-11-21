KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan vs Abhishek Bachchan In A Light-Hearted Face-Off; 'Who’s The Better Bachchan?'

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ on Sony Entertainment Television will see the cast of ‘I Wan to Talk’ with Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and author Arjun Sen gracing the hotseat and engage in many light-hearted and inspirational conversations.

But what truly stole the show is a hilarious showdown between the father-son duo, Big B and Abhishek Bachchan, as they embarked on a playful battle to answer the ultimate question, ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan?’



To spice up the battle, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was roped in as the referee to help decide the winner in this light-hearted face-off. With his signature mischievous charm Abhishek Bachchan kickstarted the segment by saying, I’m going to ask you a few tough questions. Let’s deviate from KBC today and play, ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan!’”



The first question to Shoojit from Abhishek was about punctuality, “Between the two of us, who’s more punctual on shoot?” Shoojit, without hesitation, pointed to Big B, saying, “Abhishek is always on time, and that’s something he definitely got from you.”Amitabh, with his characteristic wit, laughed and quipped, “Ekdum diplomat hai yeh!”



But the main highlight was when Abhishek asked, “Who’s cooler between the both of us?” the audience instantly shouted Big B’s name, rooting for the legendary star. Abhishek, ever quick with his humour, replied, “Let me settle this. He was a part of a song where he rapped a line that goes, ‘Cool ka main school hoon’ toh, cool toh yeh hi hai!” He then added with a wink, “Kyunki yeh jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.”



This engaging father and son banter left everyone entertained with their infectious camaraderie.



Tune in to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ 16 this Friday at 9 PM to catch more delightful moments from the BachchanS.