KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI SEASON 16

KBC 16: Dr. Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal Amuses Amitabh Bachchan With Witty Remarks On ‘Computer Ji’

Dr. Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal impresses Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16 with witty observations about "Computer Ji" and shares humorous childhood memories.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
KBC 16: Dr. Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal Amuses Amitabh Bachchan With Witty Remarks On ‘Computer Ji’ (Image: X)

New Delhi: On this week's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, contestant Dr. Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, left host Amitabh Bachchan amused with his witty remark about the show's computer. A cancer specialist, Dr. Agrawal humorously suggested that "Computer Ji" should be addressed as "Mahodaya" instead of "Mahashay" because it not only asks questions but already knows the answers. This sparked a playful exchange between Dr. Agrawal and Bachchan, with the veteran actor joking that the computer might be upset with the comment.

The fun didn't stop there, as Dr. Agrawal shared a nostalgic memory of his childhood, revealing how he once tried to get an autograph from Bachchan after sending postcards, but never received one in return. Bachchan responded with humor, saying, “I never signed and sent any! You should check, Bhaisaab! Aajkal duniya mein bahut se galat kaam ho rahe hai."

Dr. Agrawal also recalled how his father would take him to fairs where a duplicate of Bachchan would be present, and later, proudly claim to have brought him to meet the "real" Amitabh Bachchan.

Tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 for more heartwarming moments and candid exchanges with Amitabh Bachchan, airing every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

