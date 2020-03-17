हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejasswi Prakash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's pole dancing act will mesmerise you – Watch

Fans and industry friends have showered praises on her pole dancing skills and dropped positive comments on her Instagram timeline.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash&#039;s pole dancing act will mesmerise you – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently winning a million hearts with her daredevil attitude in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' is also learning a new form of dance – pole dancing.

The telly star is acing her pole dancing skills and shared a few videos on her Instagram page. And we must say that she moves like a swan! Learning the basics #poledance #amature #basic reads her caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Learning the basics  . . . #poledance #amature #basic

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Fans and industry friends have showered praises on her pole dancing skills and dropped positive comments on her Instagram timeline.

Tejasswi Prakash made her debut with the popular TV show 'Swargini' and later got fame from playing one of the leads in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'. She was last seen in 'Karn Sangini' and is currently seen as a contestant on adventure reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

The show is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

 

