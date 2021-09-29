हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Tiwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari admitted to hospital

Indian television's favourite bahu, Shweta recently showcased her dare-devil side to the audience after she participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari admitted to hospital
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari has been admitted to a hospital. According to an Indian Express report, the actress has been diagnosed with low blood pressure. Shweta shared a photo of herself holding a book on her Instagram story. However, her fans noticed the saline in her hand and expressed concerns about her health. 

In a statement to the press, as reported by Indian Express, Shweta's team said that she was admitted to the hospital as a result of not getting adequate rest due to her hectic work schedule. "The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change," a statement by her team said. They assured that Shweta has been recovering well and "will be home sooner than we know." 

Shweta Tiwari

Reacting to the development, Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli dropped a cryptic post, where he wished the actress a healthy recovery beside taking a dig at her massive weight loss transformation. ""Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas man milne aur saath ranhe ki haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Sweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actr bechaare aapn sabe samne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke liye, zarrorat se zyaada body banate rehte hai, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai," he wrote. 

Shweta recently appeared in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', the shooting of which took place in Cape Town, South Africa. The 'Begusarai' actress competed for the trophy with Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi among others. 

Earlier this year, Shweta had a spat with her spouse Abhinav Kohli who accused her of separating him from their son Reyansh Kohli. He also claimed that Shweta left their son at an undisclosed location before leaving for Cape Town. However, Shweta retaliated back saying that she had informed him about their son's wherebouts before leaving for KKK 11 shoot. 

Shweta has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades now and needs no introduction. She became a household name playing 'Prerna Sharma' in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. She is also the winnner of 'Bigg Boss 4'. 

