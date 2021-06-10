Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh shares hot photoshoot with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli reacts!

New Delhi: Actor Vishal Aditya Singh is getting along really well with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants and his Instagram timeline will confirm our claims.

The actor is regularly posting beautiful pictures with several of the fellow contestants of the reality adventure show. His latest mushy post with Sana Makbul however is grabbing all the eyeballs. The duo can be seen twinning in black and striking a romantic pose for the camera.

Vishal also puts a loving caption to his post. “Aayat ki tarah,” wrote the actor.

Check out the post:

The actors friends took to the comment section to appreciate the sizzling chemistry of the dou. Nikki Tamboli commented, “Love is in the air," while Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Shonaaaaa babooooooo."

Sana too took to the comment section and wrote, “Haayein" along with love emojis.

Earlier Vishal shared a twinning photo with Nikki Tamboli in which the two can be seen wearing white and looking into each other’s eyes in the photo.

“A Monday girl with a Sunday boy,” Vishal had captioned his post.

The actor was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 along with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The ex-lovers did not get along on the show and Madhurima was evicted for hitting Vishal.