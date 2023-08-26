Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Gets Attacked By Dog During Task, Flaunts Her Bruises

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's latest season of stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khildadi' has been grabbing all the eyeballs for its daring challenges and unexpected twists. Among all the strong contestants, we had actress Aishwarya Sharma leaving a good impact with her performance and making all her efforts to ace every stunt. However, the actress has hit the headlines after she suffered some serious bruises on the sets of the show. The actress was performing a stunt when she got attacked by a dog and suffered injuries.'

However, what surprised everyone was when Aishwarya decided to take the injuries in a positive and sporting manner. She took to Instagram and shared a collage of her bruises and gave it a quirky approach. She wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful painting, doggo," she presented a collage of images featuring her bruises and the dog. While she referred to her bruises as 'art', she called the dog the 'artist'. The images revealed prominent bruise marks on her hands, evidence of the demanding yet exhilarating task she undertook.

Soon after the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress shared the post, netizens flocked to the comment section and expressed their concerns for her safety. A few even questioned the makers for ensuring safety of the contestants while they perform the stunts on the sets.

A user wrote, "Glt h yaar safety naam ki bhi chiz hoti h rohit sir a thik nhi tha."

Another user wrote, "pta h baccho ka show nhi h lekin har stant mai safety hoti h to ismai kyu nhi rakhi jab tmhe katega na kutta tab pta chalega."

Third user wrote, "aap bahut himmat wali ho jaaogi ham aapko bhi sabhi se intezar kar rahe hain Big Boss mein aane ka I love u."

One comment read, "Hey Aishwarya, your fearless spirit on Khatron Ke Khiladi is truly inspiring! Your determination and courage in facing those challenging stunts are something to be admired. Sending you all the positive vibes and best wishes for the upcoming stunts. You've got this!."

In the upcoming episode, Aishwarya Sharma will perform the most dangerous stunt on the show where makers will release a dog behind her. In the promo, the actress can be seen getting attacked by the dog and struggling to complete the task, while the rest of the contestants are worried for her safety.